Domino’s ‘only vegetarian’ menu before Navratri, now a permanent fixture

American fast food giant Domino’s Pizza has gone vegetarian in Gujarat, terming it a market of consumers who prefer eating from outlets that do not serve meat. The decision came into force from October 2. The pizza chain, which has been dishing out pure vegetarian pizzas during Navratris in several of its outlets across the county and particularly Gujarat since 2015, has already begun conveying its decision to the consumers trying to place orders for non-vegetarian pizzas.

In several cities across Gujarat, the sudden decision of the outlet to go vegetarian has left the customers disappointed, with most of them venting out on social media platforms. The company executives, however, are forthcoming about the decision.

When The Indian Express tried to place an order for a non-veg pizza in Vadodara over phone, the executive attending the call said, “We would like to inform you that we have discontinued the non-vegetarian pizzas as we have realised that Gujarat is a market where the customers prefer vegetarian food. We would like to keep in line with their sentiments.”

The outlets in Vadodara, like outlets in other cities of the state, have put up green dots on doors and boards indicating that they serve only ‘lacto-vegetarian’ food as required by the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Act.

The staff at the outlets, however, refused to identify themselves as they speak of the change. A staff of an outlet in the city said, “Customers walking in to order non-veg pizzas are disappointed with the decision but it is not in our hands. All of them want to know why the pizzas have turned vegetarian before the commencement of Navratri. Most of the patrons are now aware that the outlets serve only veg pizzas during Navratris but this permanent change has definitely upset many people.”

The change came into effect on October 2, which according to the staffers was done to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Domino’s has 75 outlets across Gujarat. The pizza chain first decided to temporarily discontinue serving non-vegetarian pizzas during Navratri in 2015. According to a regional executive, who did not wish to be named, the decision saw a surge in sales that year. The executive also added that Gujarat has proven to be a market of mostly vegetarian customers.

Contacted, Pratik Pota, CEO, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the parent company that owns Domino’s, refused to comment on the matter. Another fast food chain, McDonald’s, has also announced to serve vegetarian meals during Navratri, starting on Wednesday. In posts on social media, McDonald’s has put up its Navratri special menu that also offers customers in the north and western region free dandiya sticks.

