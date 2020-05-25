Domestic flights resume from Ahmedabad, Surat airports

A few passengers also claimed that they were provided air tickets by their company to reach Ahmedabad in order to join work. (Representational Image) A few passengers also claimed that they were provided air tickets by their company to reach Ahmedabad in order to join work. (Representational Image)

After two months of lockdown, domestic flight operations resumed from Ahmedabad and Surat airports from Monday.

As per officials of Airport Authority of India, a total of 13 domestic flights arrived and 15 left from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad on Monday, as air travel restrictions have been relaxed for travel within India in the fourth phase of lockdown.

The Surat airport handled four flights on Monday, said its director Aman Saini. “Two flights arrived here from Delhi and Hyderabad and departed for the same destinations. Three flights were cancelled by a private operator on Monday,” she said.

Passengers were seen arriving at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday morning with luggage as health officials along with personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were posted for the screening.

Dimple Bakshi (30), a resident of Ahmedabad who travelled to Bangalore Monday afternoon, said the process at Ahmedabad airport was smooth and it took her less than 30 minutes to clear the security checks, luggage check and boarding pass.

“We were first thermally screened at the entrance gate of SVPI airport after which we were allowed to enter. The airlines people had told us that we won’t get our boarding pass and the printout of our e-ticket will be the pass itself for the flight. Then after few rounds of security check, we entered the aircraft which landed in Bengaluru around 2:30 pm. Over there our e-passes were checked, then our pulse was checked and institutionalised quarantine stamp was inked on our hands. Then we were given the option to choose between hotels within range. Then a pamphlet was given using which we boarded a bus which took us to the hotel for quarantine,” said Bakshi.

Hundreds of people arrived in Ahmedabad as well among whom majority were professionals resuming their office after two months.

“I belong to Varanasi and was stuck at home for the past one month. Finally as lockdown restrictions were eased, I got to travel to Ahmedabad where I am employed in a textile garment company,” said 28-year-old Vijay Yadav.

“I work in a packaging company as an ink supervisor and my employer paid Rs 7,200 as air ticket from Varanasi to Ahmedabad,” said Girish Singh, 27, an employee at a packaging company in Mehsana.

“After 60 days, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport became operational for domestic flights on Monday where passengers were thermally screened for temperature at the entrance gate and then allowed inside. The passengers are asked to maintain social distancing while getting their identity and travel documents checked. Then after a pass is availed, they can approach the boarding gate,” said an official at the SVPI airport.

With PTI inputs

