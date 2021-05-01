Doctors request CM to ensure adequate supply of remdesivir

With the growing demand for remdesivir, there have been several reports about the drug being sold in black markets three to four times the retail price. (File image)

Doctors registered with the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) and Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) have written to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, requesting adequate supply of remdesivir injections to Covid-designated hospitals in the city.

In the letter written on Friday, the doctors requested “to regularise the arrangements in such a manner that adequate quantity of the injection” is continuously available for “saving precious human lives”.

Stating an acute shortage in supply, the doctors highlighted that most of the times only half or lesser than the required quantity is being provided.

“For 25 patients admitted in the ICU and HDU only 12 vials are supplied. Hence it becomes very difficult… In worst scenario, doctors have to ask the relatives of the patients to manage it. The poor relatives scout and run from pillar to post for the injections due to the urgency leading to black-marketing and duplicate injections,” it stated.

Requesting the state government to streamline the management and prompt dispatch of adequate quantity, the associations also urged to “give priority to the healthcare workers and doctors” for remdesivir.