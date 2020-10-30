Doctors held on bribe charge sent to two-day police remand

The ACB has still not traced Rs 10 lakh which was allegedly accepted by the doctor duo in the past.

A day after the Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two doctors-cum-medical officers at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, the accused were sent to a two-day police remand on Friday.

According to ACB officials, Dr Upendra Patel, medical officer-cum-in charge resident medical officer (RMO) and Dr Shailesh Kumar Patel, medical officer-cum-in charge administrative officer (Grade 2), at Government Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College and Hospital, Sola, were held in a raid on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in exchange of clearing the food bill of Covid-19 patients and hospital staff, which had amounted to Rs 1.18 crore in the past four months.

The complainant had approached the anti graft sleuths stating that an amount of Rs 10 lakh had already been taken by the doctor duo in the past and they were demanding Rs 8 lakh more in exchange of clearing the food bill and proving three years tender to the caterers.

“The two accused doctors were formally arrested on Thursday night after their Covid-19 test and were booked under sections 7, 12, 13(1) and 13(2) under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) act. Today, they were presented before a special additional sessions judge in Mirzapur court where we had demanded a five-day remand. We have been given remand of the accused till 11 am November 1,” said Riddhi Dave, police inspector, ACB.

The ACB has still not traced Rs 10 lakh which was allegedly accepted by the doctor duo in the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.