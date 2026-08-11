4 doctors booked after Surat medical student dies by suicide over ragging

Four students of Surat Medical College were suspended for six months over the incident (Photo: Facebook@Government Medical College, Surat)

Days after their suspension, four resident doctors were booked in Surat for ragging first year students, one of whom died by suicide last week. The four doctors were booked for wrongful confinement and other criminal charges of the BNS based on a complaint made by the Dean of Surat Government Medical College.

This comes shortly after the four doctors were suspended by the hospital authorities for six months, after the ragging incident came to light.

Dr Harsh Pandya, a 29-year-old first-year PG Microbiology student from the Aravalli district of Gujarat, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. Pandya reportedly died by suicide after multiple ragging and harassment incidents.