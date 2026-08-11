4 doctors booked after Surat medical student dies by suicide over ragging

The four doctors were booked for wrongful confinement and other criminal charges of the BNS based on a complaint made by the Dean of Surat Government Medical College.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 08:41 PM IST
surat medical collegeFour students of Surat Medical College were suspended for six months over the incident (Photo: Facebook@Government Medical College, Surat)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after their suspension, four resident doctors were booked in Surat for ragging first year students, one of whom died by suicide last week. The four doctors were booked for wrongful confinement and other criminal charges of the BNS based on a complaint made by the Dean of Surat Government Medical College.

This comes shortly after the four doctors were suspended by the hospital authorities for six months, after the ragging incident came to light.

Dr Harsh Pandya, a 29-year-old first-year PG Microbiology student from the Aravalli district of Gujarat, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. Pandya reportedly died by suicide after multiple ragging and harassment incidents.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments