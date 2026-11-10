Doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital extract seed, earring from windpipe, throat of 2 kids

TWO FAMILIES in Gujarat heaved a sigh of relief just before Diwali after doctors at the largest public sector hospital in the state managed to save two lives by extracting a tamarind seed from the windpipe (trachea) of one child, and a earring from the throat of another, setting them both on the path to recovery before the festival.
In the first case, an 8-year-old girl — whose family works in the contracting sector in Amreli district — swallowed a tamarind seed while playing around a month ago. Initially, she received treatment in the ENT department of a local private hospital, where her condition appeared to be under control. However, weeks later, the child began experiencing difficulty breathing and was taken to a private hospital in Mahuva. There, a CT scan was performed and an attempt was made to remove the seed via bronchoscopy.
Due to complications that arose during the procedure, the child was placed on ventilator support and referred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
She reached the hospital around 7 am on October 31. “The child was taken for surgery, and a tamarind seed lodged in her trachea was removed. Following the operation, the child was successfully taken off ventilator support. She is now completely stable and has since been discharged,” said a statement issued by the hospital on Sunday.
In the second instance, a seven-month-old infant from Gandhinagar swallowed an earring while playing with her mother around 4 pm on November 4. “As the child began to experience symptoms such as vomiting, her family immediately took her to a private hospital in Naroda. An X-ray examination revealed that the earring was lodged in her throat.
Upon being referred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at 7 pm that same evening, doctors performed an urgent surgery to successfully remove the earring, thereby averting a life-threatening situation. Following the operation, the girl’s condition is stable and she was discharged,” said the hospital.
Both complex surgeries were performed by Dr Nirkhi Shah from the Department of Paediatric Surgery, under the guidance of HOD Dr Rakesh Joshi, and aided by the team from the Department of Anesthesia — led by Assistant Professor Dr Sonal.
Dr Rakesh Joshi, who is also Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital, said, “Children often put objects such as coins, seeds, earrings, or other small items into their mouths while playing. If such objects become lodged in the trachea (windpipe) or esophagus (food pipe), symptoms may not be immediately apparent; however, serious complications can arise over time.
It is vital to seek immediate medical attention if a child experiences difficulty breathing, persistent coughing, vomiting, or trouble swallowing.”