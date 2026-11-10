Doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital extract seed, earring from windpipe, throat of 2 kids

TWO FAMILIES in Gujarat heaved a sigh of relief just before Diwali after doctors at the largest public sector hospital in the state managed to save two lives by extracting a tamarind seed from the windpipe (trachea) of one child, and a earring from the throat of another, setting them both on the path to recovery before the festival.

In the first case, an 8-year-old girl — whose family works in the contracting sector in Amreli district — swallowed a tamarind seed while playing around a month ago. Initially, she received treatment in the ENT department of a local private hospital, where her condition appeared to be under control. However, weeks later, the child began experiencing difficulty breathing and was taken to a private hospital in Mahuva. There, a CT scan was performed and an attempt was made to remove the seed via bronchoscopy.