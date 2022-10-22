scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

‘Doctor on Call’ to cater to patients during Diwali week in Ahmedabad

The doctors will provide free treatment to patients and the roster includes 14 family physicians, six physicians, four pediatricians, three ophthalmologists, six gynaecologists, 11 surgeons and two psychiatrists.

The ‘Doctor On Call’ initiative by the two associations will mark its 12th year.

The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Family Physicians’ Association (AFPA) has prepared a roster of nearly 50 doctors who will be available to attend to patient needs during the Diwali week in and around Ahmedabad. The ‘Doctor On Call’ initiative by the two associations will mark its 12th year.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:47:54 pm
