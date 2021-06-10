Doctor faces FIR over ‘prank causing spine fracture’ to medical officer

In her complaint, the medical officer said, “On October 1, 2020, I reached my office and was about to sit on my chair when Dr Bhavesh intentionally pulled it, making me to fall. I suffered great pain on my back, however, Dr Bhavesh kept saying that he did it as a prank and did not help me.”

Police have booked a doctor in Ahmedabad for allegedly “playing a prank” and pulling the chair when a woman medical officer was about to sit on it, causing a fracture to her spine.

Police said an FIR was lodged at Narol police station in Ahmedabad city Wednesday against Dr Bhavesh Limbachia, a resident of Ramol area, posted at Daskroi taluka health office in Ahmedabad district, under IPC section 338 for causing grievous hurt by rash act. The FIR was lodged after the victim Hiral Pakhaniya (31), a medical officer under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) program posted at Daskroi taluka health office, submitted a complaint, police said.

“Later I met few doctors and on December 2, 2020, I underwent X-ray… doctors told me that I have a fracture in my spine. Dr Bhavesh had promised to help me medically but he did not do anything. He… ridiculed and hurt me in public,” she added.