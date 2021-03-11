Doctor, ex-Army man held over ‘firing in air’

March 11, 2021 3:22:35 am
A doctor and an ex-Army personnel were arrested from Vastral in Ahmedabad after a firing incident was reported on Wednesday evening, leading to panic in the area.
According to the police, the accused Dr Kaushik Nayak (35), a resident of Sehjanand Flat in Vastral of Ahmedabad, had allegedly fired one round in the air using the licensed air rifle of an ex-Army man, Jagdish Kumar Joshiyara, a resident of Ramol. Police said Dr Nayak had fired the rifle after a scuffle with some local residents in Vastral village.
“The accused doctor had picked up a fight with few locals and called his friend Jagdish, who came to spot with the rifle. Instigated, he fired one round in the air which caused panic in the area” said a police officer at Ramol Police Station.
