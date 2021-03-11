Doctor, ex-Army man held over ‘firing in air’

300 residents of Timba village are protesting against the merger of upper primary section of their school with Dharuka, saying of the 11 students, 10 are girl students whom they would not like to send to other village for education is road leading to Dharuka is deserted and also gets flooded during monsoon.

A doctor and an ex-Army personnel were arrested from Vastral in Ahmedabad after a firing incident was reported on Wednesday evening, leading to panic in the area.

According to the police, the accused Dr Kaushik Nayak (35), a resident of Sehjanand Flat in Vastral of Ahmedabad, had allegedly fired one round in the air using the licensed air rifle of an ex-Army man, Jagdish Kumar Joshiyara, a resident of Ramol. Police said Dr Nayak had fired the rifle after a scuffle with some local residents in Vastral village.

“The accused doctor had picked up a fight with few locals and called his friend Jagdish, who came to spot with the rifle. Instigated, he fired one round in the air which caused panic in the area” said a police officer at Ramol Police Station.