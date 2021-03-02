Doctor couple dies after car hit by dumper catches fire

Police said the driver of the dumper vehicle escaped from the spot.

A doctor couple from Bayad in Aravalli district was charred to death after their car caught fire following collision with a speeding dumper vehicle in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Police said gynecologists Dr Mayur Shah (58) and Dr Prerna Shah (58) who run Vatsalya Hospital and Sonography clinic in Bayad town of Aravalli, were travelling from Maninagar to their home when their car was hit by a dumper on Dahegam-Bayad road.

The couple is survived by their son Dr Himal Shah, also a gynecologist in Maninagar, and daughter Pankti Shah, who is also a doctor. Mayur and Prerna were in Maninagar on Saturday to visit their son and left around 3 pm on Sunday to reach their home in Bayad of Aravalli to cast vote for the local body polls.

Around 4 pm, near Lihoda village of Gandhinagar, their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was hit by a dumper, resulting in their car getting locked and catching fire. “The car was hit by the dumper vehicle, puncturing its diesel tank, resulting in fire. The automatic central lock of the vehicle also malfunctioned as the couple tried to open. A fire department team responded to a distress call by a few passersby and the fire was doused by 4.30 pm. By then, the couple was dead,” said a police officer at Rakhiyal police station.

Police said the driver of the dumper vehicle escaped from the spot. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 304A for causing death by negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide and 279 for rash driving.

“We have got the dumper’s vehicle number but there is no CCTV footage. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.