Ahmedabad: Doctor ‘abducted and assaulted’ after woman dies following surgery

A 35-year-old doctor of a private hospital was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group of seven men after a patient died after delivering a baby on Wednesday night.

As per an FIR lodged at Ellis Bridge Police station, the incident occurred at Navkar Hospital near Shreyas overbridge in Ahmedabad around 9 pm on Wednesday. The doctor has been identified as Dr Kalpesh Nakum, an anaesthesiologist, who was part of a medical team attending to Ruksar Pathan, a resident of Ahmedabad, who died after delivering a baby.

According to the complaint filed by Nakum, a group of five to seven men first assaulted him and then took him to a deserted place near Danilimda where they forced him to “confess” his negligence during the operation.

“…As part of my practice, I injected anesthesia to the spinal cord of the patient after which the main surgeon started the operation. The woman gave birth to a baby girl but after the operation, she started bleeding excessively. A 108 ambulance was called and she was taken to VS hospital. I decided to stay back at Navkari Hospital to do some paper work. Around 9 pm, I noticed a commotion at the hospital reception desk and saw three unknown men creating a ruckus there,” said Nakum in his complaint.

“When they saw me, they started assaulting me and then dragged me to a car parked outside the hospital entrance gate. The men then took me to a deserted spot near Jamalpur bridge and told me that they are relatives of the woman who died after the surgery. They then forced me to confess that it was my negligence that caused her death.

They shot three videos of me confessing and later dropped me at Narol.”

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked a case of assault and kidnapping against unknown persons under IPC sections 323 and 365 respectively.

“We have not arrested anyone in this matter yet. The doctor has said that seven persons claiming to be relatives of the deceased woman were part of it. They are yet to be identified,” said a police officer at Ellis Bridge station.

