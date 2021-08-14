After Gujarat, DNH, Daman and Diu to celebrate five years of governance

After Gujarat, the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu are set to celebrate five years of governance by Administrator Praful Patel.

A four-day celebration will be conducted from August 24-27 to mark the five years of governance of Praful Patel.

A special programme will also be conducted on August 28 to mark the birthday of Praful Patel, who was appointed the Administrator of DNH and Daman and Diu on August 29, 2016.

Patel, the former home minister of Gujarat, is the first politician to be appointed the administrator of both the union territories, a post which used to be held by senior bureaucrats. He presently holds the administrator post of Lakshadweep as well.

Sources in the district collectorate at DNH said that as part of the celebrations, August 24 will be observed as “Swachha Diwas” at Daman Lighthouse beach. On this day cleanliness drives will be carried out at all the beaches, hotels, bars, restaurants, industries, panchayat and municipal areas. It has been decided to carry out the drive at 135 public places covering 4,778 establishments in all three districts of DNH and Daman and Diu.

August 25 will be celebrated as Harit Diwas (Grow strong, Stay Strong). The main event will be at Chauda ground at Khanvel in DNH. With people’s participation, over 1 lakh saplings will be planted at the under-construction sites at schools and colleges.

The third day of celebration—August 26 – will be observed as Kalyan Diwas, in which the main event will be held at Dunetha Pariyari Panchayat office in DNH. During the event, PMAY instalments, cash incentives to the farmers, pending payments of pensioners and benefits of other government schemes will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

On the fourth day of celebrations, a valedictory function will be conducted at Kala Kendra in Silvassa, DNH, which will have competitions like elocution, essay writing and singing for students.

Resident Deputy Collector Apurva Sharma said, “The event for five years of transforming governance will be celebrated in DNH and DD for four days. The officials and their teams had been given different tasks.”