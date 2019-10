The Gujarat government on Monday appointed DM Vyas as the new Law Secretary and Remembrancer of Legal Affairs (RLA) of Gujarat.

Vyas is Principal District Judge of Jamnagar and will be on deputation from the judicial services to the state government.

The post was lying vacant for sometime now after Ilesh Vora was appointed the Principal District Judge of Gandhinagar.

Joint Secretary of the Legal Department MG Dave was holding additional charge of the post.