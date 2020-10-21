Diwali vacation for schools in Gujarat from Oct 29 to Nov 18

Schools have been following an academic calendar with 35-day summer vacation and 21-day Diwali vacation.

Putting speculations to rest over resuming of schools before Diwali, the state government on Tuesday announced a 21-day Diwali vacation for schools from October 29 to November 18.

The vacation will be applicable to all schools affiliated to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), said an order issued to all district education officers by the Board on Tuesday. “Amid the prevailing Covid pandemic situation, regular teaching work could not be started. Thus, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board could not finalise the academic calendar for schools. With this, it became important to clarify vacations for the staff. Like every year, Diwali vacation has been decided for 21 days from October 29 till November 18,” the order said.

After the state government declined to resume schools from October 15 after Centre's permission, uncertainty over reopening of schools has been prevailing.

The Diwali vacation will also mean that there will be no new home learning for students. “No new teaching material will be issued or released by the government but already recorded content or material in the form of revision will continue on mediums like DD Girnar, Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG),” said Dinesh Patel, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) secretary.

