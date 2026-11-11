On Diwali in Gujarat, cases of hospitalisation after assault were more than double the daily average

On Diwali night, two brothers in Rajkot battered a man with a wooden log and stabbed him to death because the man’s son had objected to the brothers throwing a lighted firecracker at him a few hours ago. They also stabbed and seriously injured the son.

Also on Diwali evening, a resident of a housing society in Ahmedabad fired a few rounds from a weapon, ostensibly to scare away a group of young men and minors who had allegedly attacked him and other society residents with sticks and cricket bats following a dispute over bursting firecrackers.

These incidents are among more than 500 recorded across Gujarat on November 8, in which disputes or disagreements over Diwali firecrackers led to serious fights in which people ended up injured and, in some cases like the one in Rajkot, dead.