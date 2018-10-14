Diversity India’s biggest strength, says Smriti Irani

The ruling BJP has been accusing Congress, in particular party MLA Alpesh Thakor of fomenting the trouble. (File) The ruling BJP has been accusing Congress, in particular party MLA Alpesh Thakor of fomenting the trouble. (File)

While the ruling BJP and Congress are pointing fingers at each other over the exodus of migrants from Gujarat after attacks on them following rape of a child in Sabarkantha district, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that diversity was the strength of the country.

“Bharat ki pratibha, Bharat ka parakram aur Bharat ka tej is baat mein hain ki hum sab alag alag bhashayen, alag alag boliya bolne ke bavajud bhi ek samvidhan ke niche bandhkar rashtra ke navnirman me ekjut hokar yogdan karate hain. Hamari sabse badi penchan, hamari sabse badi takat yahi hain (The fact that we abide by one Constitution and work together for rebuilding our nation despite our different languages and dialects is the talent, caliber and brilliance of India. This is our prominent identity and our biggest strength),” Irani told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nirona village of Kutch on Friday.

Her comments come in the wake of migrant exodus from Gujarat after they were attacked by locals in north Gujarat region following rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district two weeks ago. Police have registered dozens of FIRs and arrested hundreds of people for the attacks on the migrants.

The ruling BJP has been accusing Congress, in particular party MLA Alpesh Thakor of fomenting the trouble. However, addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, who is from Gujarat, alleged that three BJP MLAs were actually inciting locals against migrants.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App