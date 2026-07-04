Diu man helps family members forge passports, arrested

Diu police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly forging his and his family members’ passports by making at least one of them assume the identity of a dead Portuguese national.

The arrest came nearly seven months after he was booked for cheating and forgery, and after the Bombay High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

The accused, Jitendra Baraiya, (54), who hails from Ghoghla, Diu, made his wife Chandrakala adopt the identity of Shila Sundargi Bica, a Portuguese who died in 1990 at Fudam, Diu. He then changed his own name to Jaykumar Baraiya and assumed Portuguese nationality by forging a marriage certificate showing he was married to a Portuguese national, Bica.