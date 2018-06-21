District Panchayat polls: In Bhavnagar, BJP pulls the rug from under Congress

The results of election to posts of president and vice-president marks a dramatic turnaround from the 2015 election to Bhavnagar district panchayat (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) The results of election to posts of president and vice-president marks a dramatic turnaround from the 2015 election to Bhavnagar district panchayat (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Two-and-a-half-years after it had captured power in Bhavnagar district panchayat, the ruling Congress was scooped by the BJP as the opposition party engineered a rebellion in the ruling camp and subsequent won the election to the post of president and vice-president on Wednesday. However, Rajkot and a few other district panchayats in Saurasthra region proved saving grace for the Congress as its members stuck together to ensure continuity in power.

Congress members, Jagabhai Baraiya and Bhanubhai Chauhan, defected to the BJP ahead of the election. Hiraben Aviya, another Congress member of the district panchayat abstained from voting. The defection and abstention reduced the effective strength of the ruling Congress to 19 in the 40-member general board. The tally of the BJP, on the other hand, inched up to 20 with its candidate Vaktuben Makwana elected as the new president by a single vote.

Also read | Congress loses power to BJP in five district panchayats

The results of election to posts of president and vice-president marks a dramatic turnaround from the 2015 election to Bhavnagar district panchayat. The Congress had then upstaged the BJP by winning 23 seats. The BJP, which was in power, could manage only 17. The Congress strength had come down to 22 after the party loss by-election to a seat which had fallen vacant due to death of its member.

The defection of Baraiya and Chauhan is significant as both of them were chairmen of irrigation and health committees respectively.

There were fears of rebellion in Rajkot district panchayat as well as some members were reportedly in touch with the opposition BJP. However, Congress leaders managed to keep their flocks together, and Apla Khatariya was elected new president. Subhash Makadiya was elected vice-president. They got 32 each against zero for their BJP rivals Dhruapadba Jadeja and Bhanuben Talapada.

Bhanu Talapada was elected to Rajkot district panachayat in 2015 as a Congress candidate. However, in the run up to the election to the posts of president and vice-president, she and fellow Congress member Kiran Aandipara had gravitated towards the BJP. But during the election held on Wednesday, Jadeja, Talapada and Aandipara were absent. Nor did Sonal Shingala, the other BJP member in the 26-member general board of Rajkot district panchayat attend the meeting.

Also read | In talukas, Congress betters but with upsets

Congress had captured Rajkot district panchayat in 2015 by winning 34 out of the 36 seats. The BJP tally had tanked to two. Meanwhile, the Congress ensured continuity in power in Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka district panchayats also as its members won election to the posts of presidents and vice-presidents.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App