Disqualification Case: Resignation by Whatsapp should not be considered, Alpesh Thakor tells Gujarat HC

Replying to a petition moved by the Congress seeking his disqualification from the state assembly, Alpesh Thakor told the Gujarat High Court on Thursday that he had not resigned formally and thus the question of disqualification does not arise.

In his affidavit submitted on Thursday, Thakor claimed that the petitioner, Congress’ state whip Ashiwin Kotwal, was not entitled to raise the dispute in court as the matter was pending before the Assembly speaker. He stated that his resignation dated April 10 had been misinterpreted, and while he had resigned from all posts, such as convener of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee, member of the media coordination committee, and secretary of the Bihar unit of the All India Congress Committee and four other positions, he had not given up primary membership of the Assembly.

Thakor also said that he never received any intimation whether the resignation had been accepted or not. Thakor also argued that he did not send an original copy of the resignation to the party’s president and only sent it to the party president on WhatsApp. He said a resignation letter obtained on a personal chat was “not maintainable”.

State Congress’ chief whip Ashwin Kotwal had moved the petition in the high court on Monday. The petition said that since Thakor “aligned” with the BJP, he enjoyed “immunity from operation of the Tenth Schedule,” from the Speaker of the Assembly. As interim relief, Congress asked the court to restrain Thakor from acting as an MLA and therefore that he not be granted the right to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls for the seats rendered vacant by the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha.

Responding to this, Thakor said the allegation that he was campaigning against the Congress candidate was made on the basis of inadmissible allegations, “The allegation (that I was) campaigning against the official candidate of the party (INC) is on the basis of a compact disk …which is not reliable. Therefore, disqualification application filed on the basis of inadmissible evidence is not reliable,” the affidavit states.

Thakor went on to assert that “it is not true that a membership (of the Assembly) is also a position in the party.” The affidavit states: “The petitioner has not produced the original copy of the resignation nor has he produced any decision when and by which order the alleged resignation is accepted and therefore I do not incur any disqualification and therefore the question of the seat falling vacant does not arise.”

Meanwhile, an affidavit was also filed by Devendra Patel on behalf of the Assembly speaker, Rajendra Trivedi. The judiciary’s power in such a case was contested, as the affidavit stated, “Proceedings in relation to disqualification of member of a house shall be deemed to be proceedings in the legislature of the state within the provisions of the Constitution of India, whereby such proceedings cannot be called in question on account of the immunity conferred within.”

The petition is expected to be heard further on Friday.

Later in the day, Alpesh Thakor, addressing a press conference criticised the Congress party and said he stood by his statement of resigning from all party posts and had no intention of returning to the party.

Blaming the Congress party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections on its failure to gauge and understand people’s issues, Thakor said that there has been no introspection and the leaders are not ready to accept responsibility for the defeat.

Hitting out at Congress leaders, Thakor said, “Congress leaders only defame the government with false allegations of corruption and scams for their own publicity. None of these leaders can prove a single corruption or scam. They only want to criticise those who are working, by abusing them. This is their nature.”

Speaking highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “They think that if they talk loosely against the respected prime minister, people will listen to them. But he is a man of the people.”

He also said that the Congress had made it a habit to question the efficacy of electronic voting machines after every election, but that they should not forget that the system had been introduced by them and that the party had also won elections in three states using EVMs. “When you win, you do not find any fault in the system,” he said.