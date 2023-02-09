scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Disproportionate assets: CBI books CGST official, wife in Gandhidham; Rs 42 lakh seized

The agency seized Rs 42 lakh in cash from the premises of the Mahesh Chowdhary and his wife after they were allegedly found to own assets 74 per cent higher than their official earnings.

The CBI has seized around Rs 42 lakh cash, foreign currency, jewellery, costly watches and property documents from the couple's possession.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday booked an assistant commissioner at the Central Goods And Services Tax (CGST) and his wife for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.7 crore in Gandhidham.

The agency seized Rs 42 lakh in cash from the premises of the Mahesh Chowdhary and his wife after they were allegedly found to own assets 74 per cent higher than their official earnings. The CBI has seized around Rs 42 lakh cash, foreign currency, jewellery, costly watches and property documents from the couple’s possession.

“It was alleged that the accused had accumulated disproportionate assets in the form of huge cash, bank balances, movable and immovable properties between 2017 and 2021 in their names and in the names of family members, which was disproportionate to the tune of around Rs 3,71,12,499/-(approximately 74 per cent DA),” the CBI stated in an official release.

A case was registered against the couple Wednesday even as searches were conducted Thursday at various places in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The searches will continue, the agency said.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 21:15 IST
