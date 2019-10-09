Disparities seen in grading of govt schools under Gunotsav

Disparities in the grading of schools under Gunotsav have become evident in the results of the eighth edition of the annual evaluation of government primary school children in 33,000 schools in the state. With the number of schools graded differing greatly between how internal evaluators and external evaluators assess them, based on academic and non-academic parameters, the education department had already initiated new evaluation methods from the current academic year onwards.

The data from Gunotsav VIII (2018-19) accessed by this paper illustrate why these changes were required.

Based on parameters that measure only academic performance, 1,563 schools received A+ grade, while this number shoots up 14 times to 23,228 schools when evaluated on non-academic parameters. As for the overall ranking, considering both academic and non-academic parameters, as many as 3,207 schools are listed under A+ grade, an increase from 2,117 schools in the previous academic session.

While there has not been much of an increase between academic years 2016 and 2017 where 1960 and 2117 schools respectively were graded A+, there is a huge disparity in the way internal assessors and external evaluators grade schools, as internal evaluators classify more schools under A+ grade and fewer schools under the low grade of D, compared to external assessors, across districts.

Surprisingly, it is only in the A+ grade that the number of schools excelling in academic performance is much lower than the number of schools performing well in non-academic parameters. The gap declines with the grades and subsequently reverses till the bottom grade D. (see table)

For instance, at grade C and D the number of schools falling in C as per the academic performance levels is 4,188 which declines to 638 at grade D, while there are 303 schools on the basis of non-academic performance that further reduces to 126 at grade D.

A huge jump from Gunotsav VII (2017) has also been detected in grade A. From 5,567 schools under grade A on the basis of academic performance, these have shot to 11,851 schools in 2018.

Also, the number of schools evaluated on non-academic parameters has increased from 8,369 to 11,851 between 2018 and 2019. The number of schools with overall performance has also therefore increased in grade A.

The number of schools in grade B have started falling post Gunotsav IV from 20,241 till Gunotsav VIII with 7,629 schools.

The evaluation criteria used for Gunotsav so far had been in the ratio of 60:20:20, where 60 per cent weightage is given for academic performance, 20 per cent for extra-curricular activities and the remaining 20 per cent for use of available resources and social partnership.

As educationists and academicians questioned the evaluation process several times, from this academic session onwards 75 per cent weightage will be given to academic performance and 25 per cent to the use of available resources and other parameters. Also, earlier only 20 per cent of the schools were picked for external evaluation by bureaucrats, police officers and ministers, whereas from the current academic session (2019-2020), all schools are being subjected to external evaluation sources said.

The evaluation is also being made more scientific, based on unit tests and semester and annual examinations, rather than on-the-spot assessment of students, which was being done till now. About 150 school inspectors or assessors recently appointed for the task have just been trained and equipped with GPS-enabled tablets which will help them evaluate schools on real-time basis and enter the data online.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the new means of evaluation, education department principal secretary Vinod Rao said, “While earlier Gunotsav raised awareness, this would be a step further towards quality assessment. Unlike once a year and a mix of external and internal evaluation, the evaluation process has been changed to 100 per cent external evaluation, which will be conducted throughout the academic session where every school would be evaluated twice; once in each semester.”