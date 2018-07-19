Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018

Dismissed IPS officer Bhatt’s security cover withdrawn

Sanjiv Bhatt wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressing how “in a sudden and shocking development, the meagre security provided to me and my family members has been suddenly and inexplicably withdrawn this morning”

Published: July 19, 2018
The Gujarat government on Wednesday withdrew the security cover provided to dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt since 2011.
Immediately after the lone policeman guarding him was withdrawn, Bhatt wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressing how “in a sudden and shocking development, the meagre security provided to me and my family members has been suddenly and inexplicably withdrawn this morning”

When contacted, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh told The Indian Express that the removal of security was “as per the latest state-level periodic security review of protectees”.

