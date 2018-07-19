Dismissed IPS officer Bhatt’s security cover withdrawn

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: July 19, 2018 5:46:15 am
The Gujarat government on Wednesday withdrew the security cover provided to dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt since 2011.
Immediately after the lone policeman guarding him was withdrawn, Bhatt wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressing how “in a sudden and shocking development, the meagre security provided to me and my family members has been suddenly and inexplicably withdrawn this morning”
When contacted, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh told The Indian Express that the removal of security was “as per the latest state-level periodic security review of protectees”.
