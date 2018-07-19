Dismissed IPS officer Bhatt’s security cover withdrawn

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government on Wednesday withdrew the security cover provided to dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt since 2011.

Immediately after the lone policeman guarding him was withdrawn, Bhatt wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressing how “in a sudden and shocking development, the meagre security provided to me and my family members has been suddenly and inexplicably withdrawn this morning”

When contacted, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh told The Indian Express that the removal of security was “as per the latest state-level periodic security review of protectees”.

