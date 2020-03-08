Dismal gender parity a hurdle in way of India’s march to $5 trillion economy: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant acknowledged ‘the dismal gender parity’ as a challenge in the way of India’s march to $5 trillion economy. He was speaking at the 41st Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture at the Ahmedabad Management Association on Saturday.

“In India, only 22 percent of women work. The worldwide average is 48 percent. If India wants to beat the world average, it will have to add over $700 billion to India’s economy. It is not possible to be a $5 trillion economy if half the population doesn’t work and therefore its incumbent upon men to put women in positions of authority because it won’t be possible for India to grow for the next three decades without women becoming an equal partner…”

Hailing the recent US President Donald Trump’s visit, especially the “thumping welcome” extended by Ahmedabad, Kant said, “While India has a large domestic market, real value comes from exports and therefore India must have a passion to penetrate global markets and particularly for Gujarat, to penetrate American markets, because… that is where real wealth is and it is important that Gujaratis gave such a thumping welcome to Trump…The American market is key.”

“It is very important that we focus on the long-term growth of social sectors. Nutrition, improving learning outcomes, health outcomes are very critical. The western and southern part of India does well… but the eastern part of India does extremely poorly on education, nutrition, health… And it is a shame that India has not been able to eliminate (mal)nutrition, that our learning outcomes are so poor….,” he further added.

Speaking on encashing on ‘data storage’ because of the ‘huge amount of data’ that is part of ‘public highways,’ that is in possession of government entities, unlike privately-owned data in US and China, he said, “Vast amount of data is owned by GST, IT departments… India has created a vast amount of data in the public domain on the back of which it has allowed the private sector to innovate, for example, UPI, PhonePe, Paytm… What we need to do is, use this public highway for private sector innovation. We need to clean up this data, anonymise it… put it out in public domain and therefore my belief is, India is a vast opportunity for machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and these will be new areas of growth… We are the only country in the world which has 1,200 million biometrics… We are generating vast amounts of data and it is important that we use it as a business opportunity… Data will be the next oil if we are able to store it here, process it here and use it for machine learning and AI and find solutions for all medical illnesses, for our farmers.”

Meanwhile, answering an audience’s question on whether Kant perceives any effect of coronavirus on businesses in the medium or long-term, Kant said, “Globally, these are tough days where the global economy is going through a tough time, we have had coronavirus… look at China… it has had a complete shutdown in the last 15 days… global supply chains have got disrupted… therefore these are difficult days. But every crisis is an opportunity. This is an opportunity for India to build up API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in the pharmaceutical sector, to get into mobile manufacturing, to become the center of global electronics… This is India’s biggest opportunity.”