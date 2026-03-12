Discuss a book with V-C, get an offer on the spot: How Ahmedabad University ‘reimagined’ its MBA admission process

A list of six books to choose from and a discussion on one of them exclusively with the vice-chancellor (V-C) — this is one of the options that Ahmedabad University (AU) has offered to prospective students for a “reimagined” MBA course, admissions for which opened recently.

“The idea is to bring in kids who think differently,” says AU V-C Professor Pankaj Chandra, adding that he could make an offer on the spot to a candidate.

A private university launched in 2009, AU describes itself as a “non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking”.

Chandra told The Indian Express that at least two candidates applying for the programme titled Ahmedabad MBA have chosen the book discussion option. The titles were picked from his own reading list.

Those not opting for the book discussion will have to interact with faculty members at the university’s Amrut Mody School of Management(AMSOM), with this round serving as one of the qualifiers for the course.

The list of books includes Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy; Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity by Simon Johnson and Daron Acemoglu; Gandhi: The End of Non-Violence by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee; Raag Darbari (Hindi original) by Shrilal Shukla, translated into English by Gillian Wright; The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India’s Potential by Naushad Forbes; and Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future by Dan Wang.

Referring to the candidates who have opted for this route, Chandra says, “They have taken the option to review and discuss the book with me. So it looks like they are kids who are interested. I’m going to see what their background is, and maybe next week we will do an interview with them.”

The Ahmedabad MBA will replace the existing course and offer only 60 seats, unlike the older programme that had 150 seats.

“If I have to build a newer institution for kids, I have to bring in kids who think differently. If we are moving on a very different path and experimenting with a new way to think about management education, then I must open up opportunities for those who think differently.This is the thought process with which we are experimenting,” says Chandra about the selection process.

He added that he would gauge candidates based on the lesson they learned from the book.

“I will make an offer on the spot. Because I would have their test data and exam scores. If the candidate is eclectic and has an independent-minded approach, then we’ll take it forward,” Chandra added.

In addition to securing a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in Class X, Class XII, and a bachelor’s degree, candidates must have appeared in at least one of the following exams: CAT 2025, GMAT, GRE, or the AMSOM Entrance Test.

Students enrolling in the Ahmedabad MBA will have the flexibility to customise their academic pathways by taking courses and undertaking projects across different schools at the university.

The 18-month management programme, including an internship, will also see the varsity bringing in faculty members from the industry.

The university currently has around 4,000 students, over 200 full-time faculty members and another 100 visiting faculty from around the world.