Discrepancies in tax collection: Surat municipal commissioner issues showcause notice to 11 surveyors

Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal has issued a show cause notice to 11 surveyors of the municipal corporation for misreporting the size of some of the 51 party plots in the Katargam zone, leading to revenue loss for the SMC. Among these surveyors, three are retired.

The whistle-blowers was BJP municipal councillor from the Katargam zone Narendra Pandav. Sources said that over 51 party plots are given on rent by owners for marriage and other purposes to the public. A few days ago, some of the party workers contacted BJP councillor Pandav and complained that SMC officials (surveyors) carrying out a reassessment of the party plots of their areas and some of the party plot owners hand in glove with the SMC officials are not getting their plots measured or showing less area on the government records so that they could pay fewer taxes.

Pandav worked out secretly on the inputs by visiting some of the party plots, cross-verified them with the official records of SMC and found the information given to him by other party plot owners was genuine.

Pandav complained about this to Agrawal, who instructed Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Katargam Zone D D Patel to conduct a detailed probe. After primary investigations, the officials found the involvement of 11 surveyors of the Katargam zone of the SMC, who are into assessing party plots and properties. The surveyors needed to do their work properly, and there were certain discrepancies in the sizes of party plots and other aspects of municipal records.

A fresh assessment of the party plot areas is presently being carried out by the Katargam zone municipal officials. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Assistant Municipal commissioner D D Patel issued notices to all 11 surveyors and told them to find appropriate answers to such discrepancies. Notices were also issued to 51 party plot owners to come up with all the documents of the party plots and receipts of taxes paid.

Sources in SMC said that out of 11 surveyors, three are retired, and the others are on duty in different zones.

D D Patel told The Indian Express, “Our teams are collecting details of party plot sizes and areas used. The teams will also look into parking, gardens and other areas. Once the data collection work is finished, we will cross-verify it with records of the old taxes the party plot owners paid. If discrepancies are found, we will take steps accordingly. We have also sought replies from 11 surveyors. Later, actions will be taken as per their involvement. If the party plot owners are found not having not paid the taxes for long, we will issue them a penalty amount with interest.”

BJP municipal councillor of Katargam ward Narendra Pandav said, “Those party plot owners who were regularly paying the taxes had come to me and complained about other party plot owners who had shown less area to the property assessment officials and had paid fewer taxes. They had not paid taxes for around five years, leaving financial loss for the SMC. There are over 15 such party plots in the Katargam area, and we are sure the figure may reach 20. I have checked that only five to seven party plot owners have parking areas, while others do not. We hope that free and fair investigations should be done and strict actions should be taken against surveyors and party plot owners who are at fault.”