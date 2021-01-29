‘Discrepancies’ in GLDC audit, two CAs arrested

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday arrested two chartered accountants (CAs) in Ahmedabad for alleged discrepancies while carrying out auditing work for the Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC). (Representational)

According to ACB officials, Mitesh Trivedi and Bhaumik Gandhi, with Pipara and Co accountancy firm, were arrested for their alleged involvement in discrepancies while carrying out auditing work for the GLDC in Valsad back in 2017 and 2018.

“The two CAs were hired for auditing purposes by GLDC and back in January 2018. Mitesh Trivedi conspired with officials and staff of GLDC and submitted fake documents of making a farm pond in Baroliya village under Dharampur taluka of Valsad. The accused CA submitted fake documents as evidence and filled wrong information about the farm pond in the map scales and submitted a bill of Rs 2.13 lakh,” read a release from the ACB on Thursday.

“Similarly, the other CA Bhaumik Gandhi while auditing for GLDC, forged documentation for making eight farm ponds in Kachi village of Valsad and submitted a fake bill of Rs 6.92 lakh. FIR was filed in this regard at the ACB police station of Valsad and Dang in 2018 and in that regard, the CAs have been arrested today,” read the release.

This is for the first time that the Gujarat ACB has cracked down on CAs in cases of corruption.

The action comes in the wake of a circular released by the Revenue Department of Gujarat government in December 2020, wherein it has been stated that if any discrepancy is found on behalf of the auditors hired at any public institution, department or trust, then strict action will be taken against the CA under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections.