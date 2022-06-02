Discount on advance municipal taxes extended to end of July

The Gujarat government has extended the timeline for providing discount on advance payment of municipal taxes for the year 2022-23 by two months. The earlier cut-off date for getting discounts on advance taxes was May 31. This has been extended to July-end.

The discount is applicable on property tax, water tax, light tax and drainage tax, among others charged by the municipalities.

Those who pay advance taxes by June 30, will get a discount of seven per cent and those using a mobile application or e-Nagar portal will get an additional five per cent discount (12 per cent in cumulative), an official release from the state government stated Wednesday.

Taxpayers who will pay advance municipal taxes in July will get a five per cent rebate and those paying online will get an additional five per cent discount (10 per cent cumulatively) on the tax amount.

The tax relief was first announced under the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Compensation Scheme’ in February.