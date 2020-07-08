Discharged after Covid treatment, Kutch doc hospitalised again

The district collector has constituted an inquiry committee on Tuesday to look into the matter. (Representational) The district collector has constituted an inquiry committee on Tuesday to look into the matter. (Representational)

A private physician who had tested positive for Covid-19 was discharged from a hospital in Adipur of Gandhidham taluka of Kutch on Sunday but was admitted again within hours after media reports claimed that he was discharged after being treated for only four days. The district collector has constituted an inquiry committee on Tuesday to look into the matter.

Sources in Health Department of Kutch said that Dr Devendragiri Goswami, a physician doing private practice in Rapar town of Kutch district was admitted to Hari Om Covid Hospital in Adipur on July 2 after his samples tested positive for Covid-19. After “doing his various investigations,” Dr Goswami was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening. But hours later, a team of paramedics brought him back to the hospital and admitted him there as Covid-19 patient.

“As soon it came to our notice, we ordered that the patient be admitted again and accordingly, the patient was brought back to the hospital the same day. Prima facie, we were told that the patient was discharged due to some error. But there was no reason for this error as neither the hospital is overcrowded nor is there any waiting list of Covid-19 patients. We have formed an inquiry committee headed by an additional collector and also comprising the sub-divisional magistrate of Anjar and that the committee is expected to submit its report in three to four days,” Praveena DK, District Collector of Kutch told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Prabhav Joshi, the district development officer of Kutch said that Dr Goswami had not reported himself to the authorities about onset of symptoms and that the committee would look into role of hospital administration and “influence” used by the patient to get himself discharged. “The onset of symptoms is a matter of interpretation but the fact remains that he did not report himself to administration till June 30. The committee would inquire into the role of the hospital administration and influence used by him to get himself discharged,” said the DDO.

This is second incident involving a doctor wherein the district administration has swung into action after violation of some rules. A doctor was booked in May after she travelled all the way from Mumbai to Bhuj despite testing positive in Mumbai.

The collector said that the government has set up a Covid-19 hospital in a building belonging to Hari Om Trust, an NGO which also runs a hospital in the same campus. “The Covid-19 hospital has 50 beds and is managed by health department under supervision of a MD (general medicines) physician working in the trust hospital. But occupancy has never crossed 20 to 25 beds in this hospital. So, there is no question of crowding there,” added Praveena DK.

Sources, however, claimed that Dr Goswami was discharged after consulting state health department’s nodal officer for Kutch as well as state nodal officer. “Dr Goswami had isolated himself in his home since he developed symptoms of Covid-19 on June 21. After symptoms subsided, being a doctor, he thought it was proper to get himself tested. So, he gave his samples on June 30 and reports came positive on July 2. Therefore, he was admitted to the hospital. For four days, his various investigations were done and nothing serious was found. Therefore, in consultation with the two nodal officers, he was discharged with instructions to remain in self-quarantine,” said sources.

“Being a physician himself who holds an MBBS degree, he knows the protocols set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has isolated himself when he suspected that he could have contracted the virus. The ICMR guidelines recommend hospitalisation for 10 days after onset of symptoms. In this case, that period was already over,” an officer in Kutch district said.

As of Tuesday, Kutch had recorded 195 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 80 were active cases while six patients have succumbed to the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd