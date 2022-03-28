Director of shipping firm in Jamnagar held in Rs 20-crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) arrested Sanjay Gupta, director of Jamnagar-based Nova Shipping Private Limited, who was allegedly absconding in a bank fraud case of Rs 20.68 crore.

Gupta had red-corner notice issued against him, said CBI officials, adding he was detained by a team after arriving from Nairobi in Kenya, where he had fled to after a case was lodged against his firm and directors in 2012.

“The case was registered on 27 June 2012 on complaint from Canara Bank, Circle Office, in Ahmedabad against a private company based in Gujarat and others… on the allegations of cheating Canara Bank, Jamnagar Branch, Gujarat, to the tune of Rs 20.68 crore,” read a statement from the CBI.

“A chargesheet was filed in Court of Special Judge at Mirzapur in Ahmedabad in December 2013 against eight accused, including Gupta. He was absconding since long. An LOC and a red-corner notice was also issued. He will be produced before the competent court at Ahmedabad,” it added.