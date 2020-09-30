Dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in Gujarat

Banaskantha crossed the 2,000-mark in its cumulative tally on Tuesday with the addition of 40-odd cases on Monday. (Representational)

Recording a dip in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday at 1,381, Gujarat’s cumulative tally crossed 1.36 lakh cases. Tapi recorded a nearly three-fold jump, reporting 21 cases against only eight cases reported on Monday.

Among those to test positive for Covid-19 was Dr Kanubhai Kalsariya, former MLA from Mahuva in Bhavnagar. “He is in isolation at his home and completely fine,” a close aide of Dr Kalsariya said

Ahmedabad district added 195 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally here to over 35,600 coronavirus cases. On Monday, the National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad bench also issued a notification that it shall remain closed until October 4 owing to a staff member of the bench testing positive for Covid-19.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) reported over 170 cases and added another 15 residential areas as micro containment zones, while another 10 others were removed from the list. AMC has 199 areas under its designated micro containment zones.

Notably, while AMC-requisitioned private hospitals in Ahmedabad – 64 of them – reflect 129 patients in the ICU on ventilator support, the state health department’s bulletin shows only 89 patients are on ventilatory support across Gujarat.

