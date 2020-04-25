Dilip Kumar Rana appointed AMC deputy commissioner

At present, the AMC has eight deputy municipal commissioners. (Representational Photo) At present, the AMC has eight deputy municipal commissioners. (Representational Photo)

IAS officer Dilip Kumar Rana has been appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Earlier on April 20, it was announced that Rana, who was the Commissioner of Tribal Development, has been appointed to coordinate and supervise the activities at the COVID-care centre in Ahmedabad.

According to a notification by the general administration department of Gujarat on April 23, Rana has been “transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Urban Development & Urban Housing department for his appointment as deputy municipal commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.”

At present, the AMC has eight deputy municipal commissioners.

Chief Executive Officer of Development Support Agency of Gujarat (D-SAG) RS Ninama will also hold the additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Tribal Development.

