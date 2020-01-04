‘Dilapidated and dangerous’ buildings: 25 municipal schools in Ahmedabad shut

The structures as old as 70 years have been declared “dilapidated and dangerous” in the last six months. (File photo) The structures as old as 70 years have been declared “dilapidated and dangerous” in the last six months. (File photo)

As many as 25 Ahmedabad municipal schools functioning in dilapidated buildings have been shut down.

For the first time, such a huge number of Ahmedabad municipal schools have been shut down as they were functioning from unsafe buildings. The structures as old as 70 years have been declared “dilapidated and dangerous” in the last six months.

On one side while the schools are being merged citing less enrollment, closing down of such a huge number of schools with over 13,000 students has come as a shock to both parents and teachers.

Most of the schools complained that the notice to vacate them was given without offering them any time to convince the parents to shift the students to nearby schools in addition to no alternate arrangements made by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board.

“We have been informing the school board authorities about the dilapidated building structures but there was no action paid to our alerts. Till last month when the plaster of the pillar that has split into two in the gallery fell off. Two to three days after that the school was asked to close down and shift all students to nearby schools,” said one of the teachers of Rajpur Urdu municipal school number 1.

Two schools – Rajpur Urdu municipal school number 1 and number 7 were running from the same building in two shifts. As many as 850 students of these two schools have been shifted to Rajpur Gujarati School number 3 and 11.

“We have provided arrangement to accommodate these students in nearby schools. These schools are only closed down after the report by the corporation’s engineering department declared these buildings dangerous,” said AMC school board administrative officer L D Desai.

While the school board authorities claim that all the students of the schools being closed have been accommodated in nearby schools, it is revealed that most of the younger students of Class I and II have dropped out and are irregular due to the distance and traffic.

“The teacher has asked us to shift my children to Saraspur school which is near tollnaka, nearly 1.5 kilometre from the existing school. For that they have to cross the main road along the meter gauge railway line which is full of heavy traffic. I have no other option but to let them discontinue the school,” parents of one of the Class I and II students who works as an auto rickshaw driver said. His children were enrolled at Gomtipur Urdu school number 4 who have been shifted to Saraspur Gujarati municipal school.

Some parents have also expressed displeasure over the amount of money they have to shell out for transportation facility. “While I am not spending anything on my child’s school education which is free, I have to spend Rs 300 a month on the autorickshaw I have to arrange for my kid after the school was shifted,” said another parent whose child was enrolled in Class III of Gomtipur Urdu municipal school number 2.

Four schools – Gomtipur Urdu municipal school number 1,2,3, and 4 with an enrollment of 1,350 students have been closed down.

The students are not only suffering due to the commuting issue and adjusting with the existing school infrastructure but they are clueless on how long it will take them to return to their schools.

“No one can tell how much time it will take for the new structures to come up in the place of the old ones. There has been schools that continue to be closed since last 15 years,” said an official of AMC school board.

Desai said, “Our aim is to get the new structures constructed at the earliest. This is the reason the project of constructing these school buildings will be included in the coming financial year school board budget.”

However, with the few limited municipal schools and the long drawn process of constructing new buildings where right from bringing down the existing structure to constructing new one has to pass the tendering process and red-tapism, it is very unlikely these schools will come up in a year.

Zone-wise list of schools declared dilapidated and dangerous

North zone

Saraspur Gujarati School number 11 and 12

Saraspur Gujarati School number 26

Saraspur Gujarati School number 13

Saijpur Gujarati School number 5

South zone

Behrampura Gujarati school number 9

Khokhra Gujarati school number 4

East zone

Rakhiyal Hindi school number 1

Rakhiyal English school number 1

Rakhiyal Urdu school number 1 and 2

Bapunagar Gujarati school number 9 and 10

Bapunagar Hindi school number 4

Rajpur Urdu school 1 & 7

Gomtipur Urdu school number 1

Gomtipur Urdu school number 2

West zone

Sabarmati Gujarati school number 10

Sabarmati Hindi school number 3

Central zone

Khadiya Gujarati school number 10

Madhavbag Gujarati school number 1

Jamalpur Gujarati school number 18

Shahpur Gujarati school number 15 and 16

