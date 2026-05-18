Govt or corporate jobs alone insufficient for India’s young population: Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

FOR INDIA’S young population, government or corporate jobs alone are insufficient, said Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Union Territory of Ladakh, on Monday.

Saxena was speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of academic programmes of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad.

“In India today, entrepreneurship is no longer confined merely to the realm of business; rather, it has emerged as a fundamental pillar of the country’s economic and social transformation. For India’s young population, government or corporate jobs alone are insufficient. Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation’s youth are now becoming not merely job seekers but job creators,” the L-G said.

He said that over the past few years, the Indian economy has made significant strides. “Under the leadership of our Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], India is emerging as a dynamic economic hub, where effective government policies are imparting unprecedented momentum to development. And the greatest beneficiaries of this progress are our domestic entrepreneurs. If we examine this more closely, we will find that two major factors—technology and innovation—are influencing our economy at every level. Consequently, every new entrepreneur must understand this evolving landscape and upgrade themselves to keep pace with the changing times,” Saxena said.

Pointing out that there has been a significant shift in the public mindset over the past few years, regarding entrepreneurship in India, he said that startups are no longer confined solely to Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru; young people from smaller cities, too, are making their mark on the global stage through the medium of startups.

“Today, our economic policies are also being designed, to support Indian entrepreneurs and businesses. The government is determined, to create an enabling environment, for entrepreneurs to flourish, in a level playing field. Simultaneously, the government is also directing greater resources, towards strengthening the social sector, to positively impact areas like literacy, health, drinking water, sanitation, housing and human resource development, as a whole,” he added.

As many as 98 students and scholars were conferred with diplomas and graduating certificates, at the convocation, across academic programmes. This year’s graduating batch represents 76 Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Entrepreneurship (PGDM-E) students, 8 Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (PGDM-IEV) students, 11 Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Online (PGDM-Online) students and 3 Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) students.

While 38 students of PGDM-E have finalised their five-year Perspective Growth Plan, 46 students of PGDM-E and PGDM-IEV programme have prepared Detailed Project Report (DPR). Students have also secured grant sanctions from the student start-up innovation policy. Some of the business identified domains include: Plastic Waste Recycling Plant, AI Platforms, Child Mental Health, Landscaping & Horticulture Solutions, Pet Health Tech Ecosystem and Manufacturing of Biodegradable Paper Bottles.