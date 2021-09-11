Digital platform to replace employment exchanges

In a bid to replace the age-old employment exchange set-up with a digital platform, the labour and employment department has recently launched a hiring platform — Anubandham — a new umbrella for bridging the gap between job aspirants and employers.

Speaking about the portal at a discussion on employment and direct hiring portal of Gujarat organised by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Ahmedabad Thursday, Principal Secretary of labour and employment department Anju Sharma said, “This is a step towards making employment exchanges completely online. This is a statutory requirement to replace the employment exchanges with a digital portal for placements.”

Further, elaborating on the role of existing employment exchanges staff, Sharma said, “It is not that they will not have any work. Rather they will closely follow on employment and job seekers’ needs.”

The state government, she claimed, is not only focusing on technical skills but also softer components of skills that are equally important.

Through the mobile application Anubandham, companies can list their requirements which the aspirants can apply for based on their qualifications and preferences.