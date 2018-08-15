Digital India: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to go cashless from September 1

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that the Janmitra card would be available at 141 BRTS stations, all 60 civic centres and 47 branches of ICICI Bank, starting from August 16. (Representational) Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that the Janmitra card would be available at 141 BRTS stations, all 60 civic centres and 47 branches of ICICI Bank, starting from August 16. (Representational)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to go cashless, making all transactions digital from September 1. For this, the civic body will issue Janmitra smart cards. The cards will be used for paying all civic taxes and payments of things like marriage and birth certificates and the BRTS ticket fare etc.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said that the Janmitra card would be available at 141 BRTS stations, all 60 civic centres and 47 branches of ICICI Bank, starting from August 16. The Janmitra card will be issued on producing Aadhaar card and a one-time payment of Rs 50. The card will be accepted at ICICI Bank’s branches for payment of taxes and other civic dues and a receipt of the transaction will also be issued.

At present, the AMC has issued 44,000 Janmitra cards. Calling it the biggest digital cashless payment scheme in the country, Nehra said that with this 1,000 outsourced contractual employees for cash collection would be removed saving Rs 18 crore for the AMC.

Nehra also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the AMC in a contest floated by the Central government under which people in 100 smart cities will be encouraged to maximise their use of Janmitra card for tax payments for 100 days. A lucky draw will be held to find one user who will be given a smartphone. A total of 100 smartphones will be given to contestants as prizes, Nehra said.

