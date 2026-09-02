‘Digital arrest’ fraud: Senior citizen in Surat loses Rs 2.96 cr

Bardoli police inspector V A Sengal said, “We have registered an offence against unidentified persons. We are also taking the help of cyber crime investigation teams to nab the culprits.”

AN ELDERLY man and former Non-Resident Indian (NRI) now based in Surat lost over Rs 2.96 crore after falling victim to “digital arrest” fraud as a gang who posed as Mumbai Police personnel threatened to arrest him in a ‘money laundering’ case, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Prabhubhai Patel (82), a resident of Bardoli town in Surat district, registered a complaint at the Bardoli police station on Monday. Patel went to the US in 1980 and was based in Mississippi. After his retirement, Patel and wife Damyanti, moved to his native town of Bardoli, where they have been staying since 2007. The couple have three children, who are all settled in the US.