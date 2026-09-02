‘Digital arrest’ fraud: Senior citizen in Surat loses Rs 2.96 cr
The caller added that Patel was under “digital arrest” in connection with the case, his family and house were being “monitored” and all his bank accounts would be frozen unless he complied with all their instructions.
AN ELDERLY man and former Non-Resident Indian (NRI) now based in Surat lost over Rs 2.96 crore after falling victim to “digital arrest” fraud as a gang who posed as Mumbai Police personnel threatened to arrest him in a ‘money laundering’ case, police said on Tuesday.
The victim, Prabhubhai Patel (82), a resident of Bardoli town in Surat district, registered a complaint at the Bardoli police station on Monday. Patel went to the US in 1980 and was based in Mississippi. After his retirement, Patel and wife Damyanti, moved to his native town of Bardoli, where they have been staying since 2007. The couple have three children, who are all settled in the US.
Patel alleged that on August 8, he received a WhatsApp message that mentioned “Mumbai Police headquarters.” He soon received a call from the same number, with the caller , a woman, claiming to be a Mumbai Police officer. She told him that using his Aadhaar Card data, a bank account was used in “money laundering to the tune of Rs 122 crore”.
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The caller added that Patel was under “digital arrest” in connection with the case, his family and house were being “monitored” and all his bank accounts would be frozen unless he complied with all their instructions.
Later, another caller, a man who claimed to be a senior Mumbai Police officer, warned Patel of dire consequences unless he “arranged for funds” that would be returned to him after the “investigation is completed”.
Between August 11 and 21, Patel transferred Rs 2.96 crore to different bank accounts linked to the accused.
It was only on Monday (August 31) , after Patel talked to his sons, who are in the US, about the chain of events that he contacted the police.
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Bardoli police inspector V A Sengal said, “We have registered an offence against unidentified persons. We are also taking the help of cyber crime investigation teams to nab the culprits.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
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