Differently abled man who raped daughter, minor niece over several years held: Rajkot Rural Police

THE RAJKOT Rural Police on Saturday booked and arrested a man for repeatedly raping his daughter – now an adult – for the past few years. On Sunday, another FIR is likely to be filed against him for a similar crime against his niece, a teenage minor.
The accused, who repairs electronics for a living, was affected by polio when he was 7 months old. He lived in a joint family setup with his wife who is suffering from an advanced stage of breast cancer, his daughter, as well as the wife and daughter of his younger brother, who works in another town, police said.
Rajkot Rural SP Vijay Singh Gurjar on Saturday said that the matter first came to the attention of the police when the accused approached the jurisdictional police station and filed a missing person complaint for his daughter on January 3.
The police station attempted to search for the young woman, but to no avail. The father (arrested accused) then approached the higher authorities seeking that his daughter be found. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) was roped in to find the young woman and managed to trace her on January 28.
When the young woman was traced to an apartment in Rajkot city, she told the police that she did not want to return home and that she had left the house of her own volition.
An officer, speaking to The Indian Express said, “When we probed further, she told us that she had continuously faced sexual assault from her father over a period of several years. She also revealed that he subjected her minor cousin also to a similar ordeal. She had told her cousin’s parents earlier, but they refused to believe her.”
SP Gurjar told mediapersons, “To confirm this, we conducted a joint questioning, leading to the revelation that the rape had taken place. We then booked the father for rape under BNS as well as under sections of POCSO Act.”
