Differently abled man who raped daughter, minor niece over several years held: Rajkot Rural Police

THE RAJKOT Rural Police on Saturday booked and arrested a man for repeatedly raping his daughter – now an adult – for the past few years. On Sunday, another FIR is likely to be filed against him for a similar crime against his niece, a teenage minor.

The accused, who repairs electronics for a living, was affected by polio when he was 7 months old. He lived in a joint family setup with his wife who is suffering from an advanced stage of breast cancer, his daughter, as well as the wife and daughter of his younger brother, who works in another town, police said.