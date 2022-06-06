scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

Differently-abled man burnt to death in Ahmedabad fire accident

The fire was doused by 6:30 pm after which FSL teams arrived for further investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 6, 2022 12:28:50 am
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jeevanbhai Solanki who was paralysed and bedridden.

A 58-year-old differently-abled man died in a fire accident at a residential society in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad Sunday evening.

According to police and fire safety officials, the accident occurred around 5:30 pm Sunday at Siddhi Flats when the fire started on the second floor of the residential society.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jeevanbhai Solanki who was paralysed and bedridden.

“A fire started due to unknown reasons at Siddhi Flats around 5:30 pm. Four fire tenders from Prahladnagar fire station were rushed to the spot and the rescue process had begun. Residents from nearly all the flats were evacuated. However a victim, who was paralysed and alone in the house on the second floor, was trapped in the fire and his charred body was later found,” said a senior fire safety officer in Ahmedabad.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Ahmedabad

The fire was doused by 6:30 pm after which FSL teams arrived for further investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement