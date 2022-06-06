Differently-abled man burnt to death in Ahmedabad fire accident

A 58-year-old differently-abled man died in a fire accident at a residential society in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad Sunday evening.

According to police and fire safety officials, the accident occurred around 5:30 pm Sunday at Siddhi Flats when the fire started on the second floor of the residential society.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jeevanbhai Solanki who was paralysed and bedridden.

“A fire started due to unknown reasons at Siddhi Flats around 5:30 pm. Four fire tenders from Prahladnagar fire station were rushed to the spot and the rescue process had begun. Residents from nearly all the flats were evacuated. However a victim, who was paralysed and alone in the house on the second floor, was trapped in the fire and his charred body was later found,” said a senior fire safety officer in Ahmedabad.

The fire was doused by 6:30 pm after which FSL teams arrived for further investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.