Died under mysterious circumstances: Family accepts Rajasthan farmer’s body after 3 days

Three days after the body of 35-year-old sharecropper farmer from Rajasthan was found under mysterious circumstances at a farmland in Panthawada of Banaskantha, the family of victim finally accepted the body on Thursday evening after senior members of Bhil community were assured of investigation by the Banaskantha Superintendent of Police.

According to police, the victim identified as Prakash Hansaji Bhil (35), a native of Magriwada in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, was living with his wife Ganga Bhil, three daughters and a son at a farmland in Panthawada under Dantiwada taluka of Banaskantha for the past two years.

The farmland belonged to one Masrur Patel and Prakash was working as a sharecropper on the land. According to police, around 3 pm on December 14, the body of Prakash was found hanging from an electricity pole in the farmland.

The family of Prakash, however, refused to accept the body for the next two days alleging that police are overlooking the case of murder of Prakash.

“There were injury marks in the private parts and backside of the body and the height at which the body was found hanging from the pole denotes that he was forcibly hanged and its not a suicide. Yet the police have registered a case of accidental death refusing to do a probe,” said Jayesh Bhil, a rights activist from Jalore in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan MLA from Reodar constituency Jagasi Ram Koli also demanded investigation into the case of Prakash’s death.

On Thursday morning, several prominent leaders from Bhil community of Rajasthan met Banaskantha SP Tarun Duggal after which they finally accepted the body by evening.

“We were assured by SP that if any foul play emerges out of investigation, then action will be taken. We then accepted the body and now we are travelling to Rajasthan for final rites,” said Mukesh Bhil, a prominent Bhil community leader from Rajasthan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SP Tarun Duggal said, “Postmortem was conducted by a panel of three doctors and the report states cause of death by hanging. We have not found any injury marks on the body. We have assured the family members that there was no foul play and they finally accepted the body. Investigation is going on.”

