Two die of swine flu, 18 cases till date in Saurashtra

THE SEASONAL H1N1 influenza, popularly known as swine flu, has claimed two lives, and a total 18 cases of the flu have been reported from Saurasthra region in the first two weeks of this month, health officers said.

According to the data shared by Mitesh Bhanderi, Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) of Rajkot, a 27-year-old woman from Bhalka area of Veraval town in Gir Somnath district succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at PDU Hospital in Rajkot on September 12.

The second death was recorded on Saturday when a 60-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at the same government hospital, could not recover from the flu and succumbed. He too was from Veraval, officers of health department said.

As of September 15, as many as 18 cases of swine flu were reported from hospitals in Rajkot district.

Two of them were reported from Rajkot rural, five from Rajkot city and 11 from other districts of Saurashtra region. Of them, two had succumbed to the communicable disease, 12 were undergoing treatment in hospitals, while four had been discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease, officials said.

Besides Gir Somnath and Rajkot districts, swine flu cases have been reported from Junagadh and Amreli districts. Last August, there was an outbreak of the swine flu virus in the state with death of over 250 people and nearly 5,000 people were affected by it, leading to a heath scare.

The government had set up special screening centres across the state and launched a door-to-door survey to screen the affected people.

