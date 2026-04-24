Diamond workers’ union pledges support to AAP, Congress candidates

Official sources said there were over six lakh diamond workers in the district, even after several migrated to other sectors due to low wages and other factors.

A diamond workers’ union has announced its support to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Sunday’s civic polls in Surat.

Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG), in a release on Thursday, said, “The AAP and the Congress had in their election manifestos and on social media platforms mentioned that they would remove professional tax recovered from diamond polishers of Surat should they win. So, DWUG will fully support AAP and Congress candidates in the upcoming civic body elections of SMC (Surat Municipal Corporation).”

DWUG vice president in Surat Bhavesh Tank told this reporter: “We had sought information related to the SIR carried out in Varachha Assembly seat through the RTI (Right to Information) and found that over 64,334 names had been deleted from the voter list.”