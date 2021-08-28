Diamond jewellery park to come up in Surat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday announced that a diamond jewellery park will soon come up in Surat, adding that work for the same is already underway.

Rupani made the announcement at the 46th Indian Gems and Jewellery Awards, organised at a hotel on the outskirts of Surat. Speaking at the event, the CM said, “The world will have no other option to come to Surat after the Surat Diamond Bourse project becomes operational. Along with this, Surat will also have a diamond jewellery park in the coming days and for that, work is in progress.”

Praising the diamond industry for continuing to work even during the pandemic, Rupani said,

“During the Covid pandemic, when the entire world was at a halt, the gems of Surat continued its pace.”

State BJP president C R Paatil was also present at the function.

Earlier in the day, Rupani had handed over the keys of 208 houses to beneficiaries under the LIG scheme.