Dholera Special Investment Region: Gujarat government offers 50% discount on land to boost investment

In an attempt to encourage industries to set up units in Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), located around 100 kilometres from Ahmedabad, the state government is offering land parcels at 50 per cent discount.

“We are offering land to industries at a 50 per cent discount to encourage them to come and set up base at Dholera,” said Jai Prakash Shivahare, Chief Executive Officer of Dholera Special Investment Region Development Authority (DSIRDA), on Saturday. He was talking to The Sunday Express on the sidelines of an event oraganised by DSIRDA, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and the CII.

“The current base prices at Dholera SIR is Rs 2,750 per square metre. On this we are offering the discount,” he added. Tata Chemicals, which has proposed to set up a Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Dholera, has been given 126 acre at Dholera SIR at a 50 per cent discount, the official said about the project that is proposed to come up on an area of 920 square kilometres. “This discount offer will however, be limited to the first few anchor clients. After some time land will be at a premium,” Shivahare said.

Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh spoke about the discounts offered. “In the beginning, nobody was ready to come to Dholera,” he said adding that while the Indian Army was close to setting up a firing range in Dholera SIR, there were other large projects in the pipeline.

The Dholera SIR project has been in the pipeline for over a decade now. Several companies, including Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Universal Success Group operated by NRI businessman Prasoon Mukherjee, signed MOUs with the Gujarat government for various projects. Nothing much moved till 2014. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, projects worth over Rs 30,00 crore to build basic infrastructure within the Dholera SIR was cleared. At present, infrastructure developments are happening within 22.5 square kilometres of the SIR Activation Area. Now officials say the project is gaining momentum.

Earlier, at the CII event, Singh said that Dholera SIR will “take another five years to get populated”.

The government has put in money in Dholera and “will continue to put in money”, he said and added 95 per cent land acquisition has been completed for an Expressway between Ahmedabad-Dholera. “Right now it looks like a pipe-dream. Next two years, you will see the highway being completed,” he added.

An international airport is also being developed at Dholera. “We are not necessarily calling it Dholera airport. We are calling it New Ahmedabad Airport,” he said.