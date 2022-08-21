Dholera SIR to become world’s best manufacturing zone: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Saturday said that Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) will become world’s best manufacturing industrial zone.

The Union minister was addressing an “Investors Round Table Conference” in Gandhinagar.

“If I do some crystal-ball gazing, then I can clearly see Dholera becoming one of the world’s best manufacturing industrial zone. I have no doubt that Dholera will grow at a pace that is faster than Gujarat,” he said at the event organised by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) which is entrusted with the development of smart industrial cities.

Goyal said that by 2024, the International Airport at Dholera and the expressway linking Ahmedabad to Dholera will be operational.

Dholera SIR is one of the 32 nodes or projects that are proposed to be developed on 11 industrial corridors in four phases. In Phase-1 of the project, eight nodes were planned in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Dholera is the biggest node.

“So far four industrial cities have been developed. The infrastructure has been created at Dholera SIR, Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida and Integrated Industrial Township Vikram Udyogpuri (Ujjain),” said Amrit Lal Meena, CEO and MD of NICDC. He said these four industrial townships are part of the 32 projects that will be developed in 18 states.

“In the four industrial cities, 201 allottees have taken possession of the land,” Meena added. Of these 201 plots allotted, Dholera SIR has allotted only four plots measuring 244 acres.

Advertisement

The cost of land in Dholera SIR is about Rs 2750 per square meter. Among the first four industrial townships, the maximum plots have been allotted at AURIC, while the most expensive land rates are at Greater Noida where a square meter of land costs Rs 16,990.

New industrial policy soon

Meanwhile, Goyal Saturday said that Gujarat government is planning to come out with a new industrial policy soon.

“Soon the chief minister is expected to give one more surprise to the state. The chief minister is working on a modern industrial policy and is expected to be revealed soon,” he said while speaking at the investor’s round table conference at Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

The minister also said that Gujarat’s proposal for setting up a mega textile park at Navsari was the best of the 13 proposals that came to Government of India.