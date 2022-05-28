DHFL-Yes Bank case: Court seeks CBI reply to Bhosale lawyer objections

A DAY after his arrest in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, ABIL group chairman and Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale was produced in special CBI court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his 10-day custody.

However, as the defense counsel listed a series of illegalities in Bhosale’s arrest, special judge D P Shingade did not pass any judgment on the remand and decided to allot time to the agency to file a written reply to those objections on Monday instead. It further directed CBI to keep him in their guest house at Bandra Kurla complex till then. The court has also instructed the agency to produce him on Monday when the decision on his remand application will be pronounced.

In its remand application to the court, the CBI mentioned that investigation revealed that Bhosale’s companies received Rs 68.82 crores from DHFL in 2018 for consultancy services provided for projects Avenue 54, One Mahalaxmi (both to be developed by Sanjay Chhabariaa) and SRA Worli project (to be developed by Sudhakar Shetty of Sahana group).

However, the entire payment was obtained by Bhosale’s companies without performance of any work/service, read the remand application submitted on Friday. “…It is relevant to mention here that the said amount has been diverted by DHFL against high processing fee charged from the said borrowers and are therefore diversions from the loans,” said the agency. Seeking Bhosale’s custody, the CBI told the court that they want to ascertain the end use of the diverted public funds.

Calling the CBI investigation illegal, defense counsel Vijay Agarwal argued that the chargesheet has been filed, charges have been framed, and trial has begun in the matter, therefore, further investigation in the matter is itself illegal.

“The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case. It is submitted that in the present matter, majority of the accused persons were not arrested by the CBI and the chargesheet was filed without arrest. However, the applicant/accused has been arrested without any basis,” read an application submitted before court by Bhosale’s lawyer.

The court has asked the agency for a reply on Monday, May 30.