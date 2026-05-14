Education Minister Pradhan shown black flags outside IIMA campus by NSUI over NEET paper leak

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends the meeting of the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management, at IIM Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was shown black flags in Ahmedabad on Thursday by members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) during its protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Pradhan was here to chair the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management held at IIM, Ahmedabad.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The CBI has arrested five persons so far. The cancellation of the entrance exam has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants in uncertainty.