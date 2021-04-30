Gujarat: Dhanvantari hospital allows direct admission for critical patients

On Friday, nearly 150 admissions were reported at the hospital with equal numbers through tokens and directly. (Express File/Nirmal Harindran)

A day after patients faced a harrowing time for admissions at the DRDO-GU run Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital due to the token system, the state government announced to take critical patients directly.

Also, first response teams have been deployed at the hospital to help in quick admissions and treatment.

On Friday, nearly 150 admissions were reported at the hospital with equal numbers through tokens and directly. The 900-bed hospital has been able to admit 523 patients so far of which 86 are ICU patients, said principal secretary education Anju Sharma supervising the operations.

On Thursday, long queues were witnessed outside since early morning and a few patients were stopped at the gate by police for attempting to enter forcefully.