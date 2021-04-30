Gujarat: Dhanvantari hospital allows direct admission for critical patients

April 30, 2021 10:51:03 pm
A day after patients faced a harrowing time for admissions at the DRDO-GU run Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital due to the token system, the state government announced to take critical patients directly.
Also, first response teams have been deployed at the hospital to help in quick admissions and treatment.
On Friday, nearly 150 admissions were reported at the hospital with equal numbers through tokens and directly. The 900-bed hospital has been able to admit 523 patients so far of which 86 are ICU patients, said principal secretary education Anju Sharma supervising the operations.
On Thursday, long queues were witnessed outside since early morning and a few patients were stopped at the gate by police for attempting to enter forcefully.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-