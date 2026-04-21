Three days after murder and arson, demolitions taken up in Dhandhuka

Three days after a road rage incident led to a murder and arson in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad district authorities on Tuesday launched a demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions and encroachments of persons with criminal backgrounds.

Dharmesh Gamara, 30, was stabbed after a collision between two motorcycles this past Saturday. Following his death, tensions flared, and a group of people set fire to several roadside shops in the town located around 100 km southwest of Ahmedabad city.

After the two individuals accused of the murder were apprehended later on Saturday, Ahmedabad Rural Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence and arson a day after.

Speaking from the site of the demolition, Dhandhuka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vidhyasagar said, “We have launched demolitions of 15 illegal buildings in Khatkivaas of Dhandhuka as well as of some buildings on the Dhandhuka-Bagodara Road. Some encroachments belong to one of the individuals accused of Dharmesh Popat Gamara’s murder. We had served notices on these establishments earlier, and now we are removing the encroachments. As many as 40 notices were issued earlier…”

The SDM later said a few properties were completely razed as they were built illegally on government land. “We have demolished 15 encroachments today (Tuesday). However, the R&B department and Dhandhuka Nagarpalika have issued notices to many others, and action against them is also in the pipeline.”

When asked about the timeline of such notices and previous demolition drives, the SDM said: “This work has been going on for about six months. In December 2025, major demolitions took place, and we cleared about 60,000 square metres of land. Some of the buildings demolished today adjoin those previously razed and were served notices earlier. Some encroachments were on government land, and others encroached on roads.”

Deputy superintendent of police (Dhandhuka division) Aastha Rana told media persons that, along with 400 police staff, ambulances and fire personnel were also deployed at the site.

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Road rage & then the mob violence

As per the FIR registered based on a complaint by Rahul Gamara, the deceased’s brother, Dharmesh had a verbal altercation with one Rizwan Nizam Maniyar and Sameer Mohammad Amdani after he left his house for a bank. When he was returning from the bank, the two men stopped him and physically assaulted him.

A relative, who was with Dharmesh after the attack, was quoted in the FIR as saying that while Sameer held Dharmesh, Rizwan attacked him on the leg with a knife. Dharmesh died in a hospital a few hours later.

According to the second FIR, also registered at the Dhandhuka police station on April 18 but based on a complaint by police sub-inspector Harshrajsinh Zala on behalf of the state, a mob of 100-125 individuals, in response to the attack of Dharmesh, armed with sticks and flammable objects committed arson and theft, and destroyed shops and vehicles in the town on Saturday.

After their arrest in this case, Rizwan and Sameer were remanded to police custody for two days by a local court. On Tuesday, DySP Rana told The Indian Express that their remand would end on April 22 and that neither of the two appeared to have any prior criminal cases against them.

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Meanwhile, DySP Prakash Prajapati, who is heading the SIT, had said that they were yet to find any evidence linking the murder or the arson to communal reasons. Police were in the process of retrieving CCTV footage of the murder and the ensuing violence.

SP (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat said an investigation of the arson was underway by the SIT, and that everyone involved in the mob violence would face legal action.