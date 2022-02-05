Seven FIRs registered over sharing objectionable posts after Dhandhuka murder

Days after 30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad, allegedly over an objectionable Facebook post, the Gujarat Police have lodged as many as seven FIRs against several accused for sharing objectionable and instigating social media posts.

On January 25, Bharwad was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Dhandhuka town allegedly over an objectionable Facebook video posted by him.

Later, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) took over the investigation of the case and as many as eight accused including two clerics have been arrested.

After Bharwad’s murder, several sporadic protest demonstrations by right wing groups broke out in Gujarat with clashes between communities reported in Chhota Udepur and Kheda. Protestors also clashed with police in Rajkot leading to latter doing lathicharge.

On Friday, Gujarat Police announced that it has lodged a total of seven FIRs in cities such as Bhuj and Gandhidham in Kutch, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Rajkot and Chota Udepur.

“With regard to recent events, the DGP had asked all police chiefs across Gujarat to take strict action against those posting objectionable and instigating posts on social media which could disrupt peace and create a communal rift… In that regard, a total of seven FIRs have been lodged by the police across the state,” read a statement from the office of DGP Bhatia.

“The DGP has also made an appeal to all citizens to avoid posting or sharing controversial posts on social media that can disrupt the communal harmony and peace,” the statement read .

Meanwhile, a team of Gujarat ATS took two accused Sabbir Chopda and Imtiyaz Pathan, suspected of being the two shooters, to Dhandhuka town and reconstructed the crime scene of Bharwad’s murder on Friday.