Dhandhuka murder: ATS to probe cleric’s visits to Gujarat

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in its investigations into the murder of 30-year-old Kishan Boliya alias Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka on January 25, has found that the prime accused, Maulvi Qamargani Usmani, 40, arrested from Delhi, had made several trips to Gujarat and had opened a branch of his organisation in Ahmedabad. The ATS probe also found the cleric had prepared a list of those who had “commented on the prophet”.

All the eight accused in the murder, allegedly over an objectionable social media post, have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act.

According to the ATS, the accused cleric had made six short trips to Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, between June 2021 and December 2021, as per the remand application filed by the agency and accessed by this paper. A special GUJCTOC court remanded Usmani to ATS custody till February 16 on Monday.

The agency, in its interrogation of the other accused, also found that one of the shooters, Shabbirbhai Chopda, and Imtiaz-khan Mehboobkhan Pathan were paid Rs 10,000 to murder Bharwad for his alleged derogatory post on Islam on his Instagram account. Police said Bharwad, who was arrested on a complaint against the post, was out on bail when he was shot dead by bike-borne assailants.

In the application in court, seeking a 14-day remand for the cleric, the ATS stated that the accused “conspired to spread terror among non-Muslims” across the country with attacks planned on others disrespecting Islam and the Prophet, such as “Narsinhanand Saraswati, Waseem Rizvi, Sudarshan channel’s Suresh Chavankhe and Satya Sanatan channel’s Ankur Arya”.

The ATS also stated that Usmani, in a press conference, had allegedly announced that he has a list of 1,500 people who have “disrespected Islam and the Prophet” and the ATS explained that the agency wants to access this list as “it is necessary to ensure the safety of 1,500 people”.

Usmani, in police custody, informed that the list was prepared by Ehsan-ul-Haq, national secretary of the educational and welfare society of Tehreek-e-Fahrog -e- Islam, which Usmani was associated with, and the ATS reasoned that it will have to probe Ehsan in Usmani’s presence”.

As per the application, the accused were “conspiring to kill” those who were speaking ill against Islam “one by one”, and by murdering Kishan Bharwad, the accused tried to “establish fear and terror” among non-Muslims.

According to the ATS, the accused had also conspired to kill one Saajan Odedara in Porbandar for “disrespecting Islam and the Prophet”. The ATS claimed that other accused in this case — Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala (51) and Sabbir Chopda (25) — had gone to Porbandar from Ahmedabad to conduct a recce and carry out the plan.

The ATS said from the house of one of the accused, Maulana Mohammad Ayub, it has seized 1,000 copies of “inflammatory literature” in Gujarati and Hindi, an airgun with 250 cartridges and Rs 10,000 paid as “aid” after the killing.

ATS is also looking to investigate the “dispute” around several members of the educational and welfare society of Tehreek-e-Fahrogh-e-Islam, which was registered in Lucknow in April 2021.

Three accused — Shabbir Chopda, Imtiazkhan Pathan, and Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala — were remanded to police custody by the special GUJCTOC court of Ahmedabad rural until February 4. Another accused Azeem Sama was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Three other accused arrested on February 2 — Mohammadhussen alias Hussein Mistry, Mehmad Rameez Saleembhai Seta and Matin Usmangani — were sent to police remand until February 10.

In their remand application, ATS stated that a branch of Tehreek-e-Farogh-e-Islam organisation was opened in Gomtipur Ahmedabad, and that the ATS wants to probe if similar branches were opened in Surat, Vadodara or in any other area of Ahmedabad.

Arrested on January 30, a Dhandhuka court had remanded the accused Usmani to ATS custody until February 7. With the addition of charges under the stringent GUJCTOC Act, the court jurisdiction for seeking remand changed from the Dhandhuka court to a special GUJCTOC court in Ahmedabad rural. Apart from offences under the IPC and Arms Act, other charges slapped include those under UAPA as well.

The ATS remand application stated that probe is on into Usmani’s call detail records (CDR) as well as into his bank account transactions, and the bank account transactions of the organisation he was associated with, Tehreek-e-Farogh-e-Islam.

According to ATS, Usmani has not given details of the bank account transactions of the organisation. Details of Usmani’s own bank account, with the DBS Bank in New Delhi, were awaited.